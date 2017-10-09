MOVES-British Empire Trust names Susan Noble chairman

Oct 9 (Reuters) - British Empire Trust Plc said Susan Noble would become the investment trust’s chairman after its annual general meeting in December.

Noble, who has been a non-executive director at British Empire Trust since March 2012, will succeed Strone Macpherson, who has been chairman since December 2007 and a non-executive director since December 2002.

Noble has held several senior roles in investment management, including chairman of Alliance Trust Investments, and is currently the chairman of Newton Investment Management. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)