FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
British Land plans share buyback up to 300 mln stg
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 17 days ago

British Land plans share buyback up to 300 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - British Land intends to spend up to 300 million pounds to buy back its shares in this financial year, it said on Tuesday, citing limited investment opportunities.

Britain's second-largest listed property developer, which owns the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield and office property at Paddington Central in London, said its shares are trading at a substantial discount to the company's net asset value, making a buyback a "clear value opportunity".

"Investment in the company's shares at the prevailing discount offers better value than further asset acquisitions," the company said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.