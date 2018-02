Jan 31 (Reuters) - British soft drinks company Britvic Plc said first-quarter sales rose 3.3 percent, helped by demand for its carbonated drinks in the UK.

Revenue in Britain rose 1 percent in the quarter on higher sales of drinks such as Pepsi MAX.

Carbonates revenue increased 4.9 percent in the period, the company said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)