Britvic's earnings up, warns soft drink levy to cause uncertainties

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British soft drinks firm Britvic said on Wednesday its full-year adjusted core earnings rose 5.1 percent, but warned that the introduction of a soft drinks tax in Britain and Ireland would create uncertainties in the sector.

The Robinsons squash maker, whose main markets are Britain, Ireland and France, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) rose to 195.5 million pounds ($261.6 million).

Annual profit after tax fell 2.5 percent to 111.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7472 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)