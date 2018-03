March 9 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is considering a range of acquisition options that could include a possible bid for Broadcom Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel was rooting for Broadcom to fail in its attempt to buy Qualcomm Inc, given that the combined company would be a competitive threat to Intel, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2HnCaZk) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)