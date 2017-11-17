Broadcom completes Brocade acquisition

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd said on Friday it completed its $5.5 billion acquisition of network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Broadcom, which made a $103 billion bid for smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc earlier this month, had agreed to buy Brocade in November of last year.

Brocade's common stock will stop trading on Nasdaq and the firm will operate as a unit of Broadcom, the company said in a statement.