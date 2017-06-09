FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Brummer & Partners names Ola Paulsson CEO
June 9, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Brummer & Partners names Ola Paulsson CEO

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - European hedge fund manager Brummer & Partners named Ola Paulsson as its chief executive.

Paulsson joined Brummer & Partners in 2004 and was most recently the chief operating officer of Brummer Multi-Strategy (BMS).

The company also said Mikael Spångberg would take over as managing director of BMS when Klaus Jantti steps down.

Spångberg, who previously worked at the fund Nektar, will be portfolio manager for BMS jointly with Patrik Brummer.

The company promoted BMS's head of research, Markus Wiklund, to chief operating officer. Analyst Kerim Celebi will replace Wiklund. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

