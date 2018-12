British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London, Britain May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - BT Group Plc said on Tuesday it plans to make changes to the way it decides management pay, after more than a third of the votes cast at its general meeting were against its 2018 annual remuneration report.

Britain’s biggest telecom group will look to take steps, including considering a broader range of performance factors and wider circumstances, when deciding on pay outcomes, it said.