RPT--BT second-quarter profit dragged down by Global Services unit

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - BT Group BT.L reported a 4 percent drop in second-quarter adjusted earnings as its struggles to turn around its Global Services unit, while higher costs for pensions and sports rights offset growth in its EE mobile business.

Britain’s biggest telecoms firm reported adjusted core earnings of 1.81 billion pounds for the three months to end-September, slightly ahead of forecasts, on revenue down 2 percent to 5.95 billion pounds. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)