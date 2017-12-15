FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT says owning sports rights remains core part of strategy
Sections
Featured
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Smith double-century leaves England bereft of answers
The Ashes
Smith double-century leaves England bereft of answers
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Brexit
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 15, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a day ago

BT says owning sports rights remains core part of strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - BT’s consumer chief Marc Allera said owning exclusive sports rights remained a core part of the group’s strategy after it agreed a deal with rival Sky to make each other’s popular channels available on both platforms.

Allera said BT wanted to win a good portfolio of games in the upcoming auction for the English Premier League soccer rights to continue to build the BT Sport brand.

“It’s great content and a core part of our strategy but I‘m really clear what it’s worth to us and I won’t bid above that,” he said in an interview on Friday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.