BT and Sky strike deal to carry each other's channels
December 15, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 2 days ago

BT and Sky strike deal to carry each other's channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading pay-TV companies Sky and BT have agreed to supply their most popular channels to each other’s platforms in a thawing of a once difficult relationship.

In a joint statement the two companies said BT customers would be able to sign up for Sky’s NOW TV service which shows sports and U.S. drama. In return, BT will make its sports channels available to Sky satellite customers.

The companies said the multi-year deal was expected to be available from early 2019.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
