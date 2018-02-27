Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual posts recurring net income of $229 million

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fourth-quarter profit at Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual SA grew by 9.4 percent from a year earlier and totaled 744 million reais ($229 million) as income from trading increased.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Latin America’s largest independent bank said recurring return on equity was 16 percent annualized, down 0.5 percentage point from the previous quarter.

Management led by Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti will discuss results on a conference call on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.2512 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)