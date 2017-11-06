FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buenaventura says silver mine in Peru resumes output
#Regulatory News
November 6, 2017 / 2:07 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Buenaventura says silver mine in Peru resumes output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Peru’s Buenaventura resumed normal operations at its Uchucchacua silver mine on Saturday after an Andean community ended a protest that had halted output, the company said.

In a note to Peru’s market regulator on Monday, the company formally known as Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA said the community of Oyon ended its blockade after the government agreed to discuss demands for compensation for land use. The protest had suspended output on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

