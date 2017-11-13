FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roark Capital offers to buy Buffalo Wild Wings - WSJ
November 13, 2017

Roark Capital offers to buy Buffalo Wild Wings - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc has received a takeover bid valued at more than $2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Roark made an offer of more than $150 a share in recent weeks, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2jmdx8l)

Roark Capital declined to comment.

The restaurant chain’s shares rose 27.5 percent to $149.51 after the bell following the report. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

