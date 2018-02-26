FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 26, 2018 / 2:05 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Buffett discusses healthcare, other issues on CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Warren buffett, ceo of berkshire hathaway inc, says american business is at ‘huge competitive disadvantage’ because of high healthcare costs -- cnbc Buffett, referring to joint venture with amazon.com and jpmorgan, says important to find the right ceo, saying ‘we can’t afford to make a mistake’ Buffett says hoping to figure out a way that healthcare costs as percentage of u.s. Gdp can ‘at least be halted’ Buffett, referring to healthcare venture, says he would expect to see ceo in place a year from now Buffett, referring to healthcare venture, says ‘don’t expect any miracles out of this soon,’ but he has ”perfect partnership’ with amazon ceo jeff bezos and jpmorgan ceo jamie dimon Buffett says teva investment was made by one of his investment deputies, todd combs and ted weschler, does not specify who made it Buffett maintains that the longer investors own stocks, the less risky they become, while bonds become more risky the longer investors own them Buffett says he likes residential real estate business ‘over time,’ doesn’t know how it will perform in 2018 Buffett discussion on cnbc ends Buffett says he would not ‘rule out’ owning an airline Buffett says buying a ‘supercharged’ investment designed to magnify movements in stock indexes is gambling, not investing Buffett says ‘i have never actually tweeted myself,’ and that ‘a friend’ has sent several of the tweets on buffett’s twitter account Buffett says he doesn’t like the idea of running huge trade deficits as a percentage of u.s. Gdp Buffett says ‘i don’t think closing borders is a good idea’ Buffett says u.s. Policy should be ‘generally pro-trade’ but that country should avoid doing something ‘really stupid’

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.