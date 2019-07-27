Money News
July 26, 2019 / 7:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bulgaria's Fibank has secured 130 million euros to prop up capital

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s fourth largest lender First Investment Bank 5F4.BB said on Friday it had already secured 130 million euros to prop up its capital after the European Central Bank found a 262.9 million euro shortfall.

The ECB carried out a comprehensive assessment on six Bulgarian banks and found capital shortfalls at First Investment Bank and another small bank that it would now help supervise, a preliminary step in Sofia’s efforts to join the euro zone.

Fibank said in a statement it would address the 133 million euros with its profit, by de-risking of its credit portfolio and other measures.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below