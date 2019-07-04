Bulgaria confirms two cases of African swine fever

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has confirmed two cases of African swine fever among backyard pigs in the village of Zhernov near the town of Pleven in the northern part of the country, the national food safety agency said.

All pigs in Zhernov will be culled and a 3-kilometre quarantine zone will be established around the village, the agency said in a statement.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that affects pigs and wild boar. It does not affect humans.

Bulgaria reported its first outbreak of African swine fever in August last year and in February this year confirmed a new case of the disease in a wild boar.