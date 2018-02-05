FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 5, 2018 / 1:46 PM / a day ago

Archer Daniels Midland could buy Bunge this week - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. grains trader Archer Daniels Midland Co could reach an agreement to buy smaller rival Bunge Ltd as early as this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADM is in advanced talks to acquire Bunge, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2Egl41h)

Reuters, citing a source, reported last month that ADM had proposed a takeover of Bunge.

Shares of Bunge were up about 6 percent and ADM was up more than a percent in premarket trading.

As of Friday’s close, Bunge had a market value of about $11 billion, while ADM was valued at $23 billion.

Both the companies could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.