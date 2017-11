Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Wednesday third-quarter profit fell 27.5 percent on higher costs.

Net income available to shareholders fell to $84 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $116 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales were flat at $11.42 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)