Canada engaged with Burkina Faso officials on kidnapped Canadian - Freeland

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday that the government is aware that one of its nationals is missing in Burkina Faso and is working with local authorities.

“We are in touch with the authorities in Burkina Faso ... and the relevant Canadian agencies are very much engaged in this difficult situation,” Freeland told reporters in Quebec.

A Canadian national was kidnapped in northern Burkina Faso near the Malian border on Tuesday night, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo told reporters on Wednesday.