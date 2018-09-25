FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 1:48 PM / in 2 hours

South Africa says national kidnapped in Burkina Faso

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa said on Tuesday one of its nationals had been kidnapped in Burkina Faso, a day after an official said three people including a South African working at a Burkinabe gold mine run by Ghana-based Balaji had been abducted.

Security is a major concern for mining companies and investors in West African nations including Burkina Faso, which has been hit by Islamist attacks and social unrest.

“The government through the South African missions in that region is working with law enforcement agencies,” the department of international relations and cooperation in Pretoria said in a statement.

It gave no further details.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard

