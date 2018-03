OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants killed five people and wounded around 50 others during an attack on Burkina Faso’s military headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou on Friday, said government spokesman Remi Dandjinou.

Men escape from Burkina Faso's army headquarters during an attack in the capital Ougadougou, Burkina Faso March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Speaking on state television, he said that two paramilitary gendarmes were also killed defending the French embassy, which also came under attack.