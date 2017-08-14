FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jihadist attack on Burkina Faso restaurant over, 18 killed
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 8:18 AM / 2 months ago

Jihadist attack on Burkina Faso restaurant over, 18 killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police and paramilitary forces are seen on a street near a restaurant following an attack by gunmen on the restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still frame taken from video August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - A jihadist attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso is over and the two assailants involved have been killed, the communications minister said on Monday.

Speaking to Reuters near the scene in Ouagadougou, Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou gave the final death toll of the overnight attack’s victims as 18 killed.

Earlier, authorities had suggested that three assailants had been killed, but the minister revised down that figure.

Reporting by Thiam Niaga,; Writing by Tim Cocks, Editing by Angus MacSwan

