Jihadist attack on Burkina Faso restaurant over, 18 killed

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - A jihadist attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso is over and the two assailants involved have been killed, the communications minister said on Monday.

Speaking to Reuters near the scene in Ouagadougou, Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou gave the final death toll of the overnight attack’s victims as 18 killed.

Earlier, authorities had suggested that three assailants had been killed, but the minister revised down that figure.