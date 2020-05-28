Money News
May 28, 2020 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's exchange sees futures contracts trade hit record high

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The Malaysian stock exchange Bursa Malaysia has recorded an all-time high in daily trading of futures contracts, boosted by growing interest from foreign institutions, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Its derivatives division reported that the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures contract had registered a trading volume of 65,000 contracts on Wednesday, it said.

Foreign institutions accounted for 80% of the total trading volume, the exchange said.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Gareth Jones

