Malaysia's exchange sees futures contracts trade hit record high

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The Malaysian stock exchange Bursa Malaysia has recorded an all-time high in daily trading of futures contracts, boosted by growing interest from foreign institutions, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Its derivatives division reported that the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures contract had registered a trading volume of 65,000 contracts on Wednesday, it said.

Foreign institutions accounted for 80% of the total trading volume, the exchange said.