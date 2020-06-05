World News
June 5, 2020

Burundi court upholds ruling party candidate's presidential victory

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Burundi’s constitutional court has said last month’s elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the vote’s runner-up.

“The constitutional court rules that the presidential election held on May 20 was regular, that Evariste Ndayishimiye is the president-elect,” the court said in a ruling late on Thursday.

Incumbent President Pierre Nkurunziza will stay in office until August, when President-elect Ndayishimiye will take over and start a seven-year term.

Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Tom Hogue

