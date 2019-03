U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - Burundi has forced the United Nations to shut its local human rights office after 23 years, the U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Tuesday, expressing “deep regret”.

Bachelet said Burundi’s government had declared that it had made sufficient progress in human rights, so that the existence of the U.N. office was no longer justified.