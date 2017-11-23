Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Deeptha Sreedhar, +91 80 6749 9214

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Uber’s messy data breach collides with launch of SoftBank deal

TORONTO/SAN FRANCISCO - A newspaper advertisement for an Uber Technologies Inc stock sale was juxtaposed with a report that the ride-service provider had covered up a data hack - something of a metaphor for Uber, a company with boundless investor interest, but whose penchant for rule-breaking has led to a series of scandals. (UBER-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Jim Finkle and Heather Somerville, 941 words)

Australia urges strong, sustained U.S. engagement in Asia, warns on China

SYDNEY - Australia calls on the United States to build a strong presence in Asia and bolster ties with “like-minded” partners while warning against China’s rising influence. (AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/ (TV), moved, by Swati Pandey, 512 words)

Chinese firms scrap plans for micro loan business amid crackdown on ‘blind borrowing’

BEIJING - A Chinese menswear firm and a leading maker of POS terminals says they have given up plans to set up micro-loan units, one day after policymakers took steps to tighten supervision of the lightly regulated sector. (CHINA-LOANS/INTERNET (UPDATE 1), by Ryan Woo and Shu Zhang, 436 words)

China must enhance protection of intellectual property rights - Premier Li

SHANGHAI - It is strategically important for China’s economy that the country enhances protection of intellectual property rights, the state news agency Xinhua quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying, as the cabinet promised to improve regulations. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PROTECTION, moved, 262 words)

Singapore Q3 GDP growth quickest in almost 4 yrs, raises tightening prospects

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economy grows at its quickest pace in nearly four years in the third quarter, thanks to a boom in manufacturing that some analysts say will encourage tighter monetary policy next year. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Masayuki Kitano and Fathin Ungku, 534 words)

China’s pig farmers go north, upending world’s top meat, grain market

BEIJING - China’s largest pig farming companies and new entrants are racing to build vast, modern hog farms in the north-eastern cornbelt, expanding the world’s biggest pork market and upending traditional trade flows in meat and grain. (CHINA-FARMING/PIGS (REPEAT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Dominique Patton, 904 words)

MARKETS

Dollar dumped, bonds buoyant on Fed inflation caution

SYDNEY - The dollar is on the defensive after suffering its worst drubbing in five months while bonds celebrated a comeback on speculation the Federal Reserve might not tighten U.S. policy as aggressively as previously thought. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), updating throughout the day, by Wayne Cole, 511 words)

Dollar nurses losses as Fed policymakers worry about low inflation

SINGAPORE - The dollar touched a two-month low against the yen, having tumbled after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed some policymakers were concerned about persistently low inflation in a blow to rate hawks. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ updating throughout the day, by Masayuki Kitano, 403 words)

Gold inches down amid Fed inflation concerns

Gold prices nudge lower, after gaining nearly one percent in the previous session on weaker U.S. economic data and concerns by some Federal Reserve policymakers about lower inflation. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS, updating throughout the day, 366 words)

U.S. oil prices near 2-year high on pipeline shutdown, falling inventories

SINGAPORE - U.S. oil prices remained near two-year highs as the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline and a drawdown in fuel inventories pointed to a tightening market, despite rising output. (GLOBAL-OIL, updating throughout the day, by Henning Gloystein, 389 words)

ECONOMY

India pares back planned funding for crucial public health scheme

NEW DELHI - India approves a three-year budget for its flagship public health programme almost 20 percent lower than what the health ministry said was needed, according to sources and previously unreported government documents reviewed by Reuters. (INDIA-HEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes, 786 words)

NZ retail sales inch up in Q3, but weak spots emerge

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s retail sales growth slows sharply in the third quarter amid signs that a slowing housing market has dented consumer confidence, pointing to slower spending in the year ahead. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield, 388 words)

COMPANIES

Petronas’ quarterly profit jumps on higher oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad forecasts a rise in full-year profit for 2017, after posting a 64 percent jump in third-quarter profit on improved oil prices. (PETRONAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 321 words)

Tesla cranks up big battery in Australia

MELBOURNE - Tesla Inc completes construction of the world’s largest lithium ion battery in Australia, putting it on track to meet a 100-day deadline for switching the battery packs on, the South Australian government said. (AUSTRALIA-POWER/TESLA, moved, 257 words)

Engie, Mitsui sell Australian coal-fired power plant to Alinta -source

MELBOURNE - Engie and Mitsui agree to sell their Loy Yang B coal-fired power station in Australia to Chinese-owned Alinta Energy for more than A$1.1 billion, a person familiar with the deal says. (AUSTRALIA-ENGIE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali Paul, 302 words)

Australia’s Automotive Holdings to sell refrigerated logistics business

Automotive Holdings Group Ltd said on Thursday it will sell its refrigerated logistics business to a unit of China’s HNA Group for A$280 million ($213.28 million) in cash. (AUTOMOTIVE HLDGS-M&A/HNA GROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, 161 words)