Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

TOP STORIES

China home price growth slows slightly in August as curbs bear down

BEIJING - China’s property price growth slowed but remained firm in August despite stiff curbs to dampen speculative demand, suggesting the sector held up well with few risks of a severe correction many fear would blight the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/HOMEPRICES (UPDATE 1,PIX), moved, 487 words)

Australian moguls lose court challenge to CBS’s planned buyout of Ten Network

SYDNEY - Two Australian media moguls have lost a court challenge to CBS Corp’s planned buyout of bankrupt television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd, allowing the CBS deal to be put to a creditor vote on Tuesday. (TEN NETWORK-M&A/CBS CORP (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Tom Westbrook, 323 words)

UK households squeezed again, BoE might make it worse - survey

LONDON - British households are feeling the tightest squeeze on their finances in three years and the Bank of England’s signal that it is getting close to raising interest rates is likely to make things worse, a survey showed. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT, moved, 254 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks hit decade high, dollar firm before Fed meeting

SYDNEY - Asian shares hit decade highs on Monday and the dollar held firm early in a week in which the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to wrestle with its bloated balance sheet as part of a long reversal of super-cheap money worldwide. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), updating throughout the day, by Wayne Cole, 549 words)

Dollar edges up vs yen, hovers near 7-week high ahead of Fed

SINGAPORE - The dollar held firm near a seven-week high versus the yen, supported by recent rises in U.S. yields, while sterling took a breather after surging last week on growing expectations that the Bank of England could raise interest rates soon. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Masayuki Kitano, 618 words)

Gold slips to two-week low ahead of Fed meet

Gold slipped to its lowest level in over two weeks early amid a firmer dollar, while prospects of monetary policy tightening in the United States ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting starting on Tuesday also weighed on the metal. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, updating throughout the day, 362 words)

Oil markets firm on rising refinery demand, falling U.S. rig count

SINGAPORE - Oil markets were firm and remained near multi-month highs reached late last week as the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production fell and refineries continued to start up after getting knocked out by Hurricane Harvey. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), updating throughout the day, by Henning Gloystein, 395 words)

ECONOMY

POLL-Taiwan set to leave rates unchanged for fifth straight quarter

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s central bank is expected to leave its policy rate steady for the fifth straight quarter on Thursday, as the pace of exports gathers momentum and inflation remains mild. (TAIWAN-ECONOMY/RATES (POLL), moved, 87 words)

China will step up supervision of overseas investment risks - insurance regulator

BEIJING - China will strengthen its supervision of overseas investment risks and capital flows from insurance funds, the insurance regulator said on Monday, adding that it will urge companies to improve their risk monitoring systems. (CHINA-INSURANCE/REGULATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 299 words)

Singapore Aug exports rise most in 6 mths on electronics, China shipments

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged in August from a year earlier at the strongest pace in six months, led by solid shipments of electronics and robust sales to China. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), moved, by Fathin Ungku, 333 words)

New Zealand service activity rises to 57.3 in August - BNZ survey

WELLINGTON - Growth in New Zealand’s services sector accelerated in August, suggesting economic growth could pick up, a survey showed. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/SERVICES, moved, 155 words)

COMPANIES

ZhongAn to offer life insurance after Hong Kong IPO worth up to $1.5 bln

HONG KONG - China’s ZhongAn Online Property and Casualty Insurance Co Ltd, the nation’s first internet-only insurer, said it plans to add life insurance and other healthcare products to its range of policies after going public in Hong Kong. (ZHONGAN ONLINE-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 511 words)

GM, China JV to recall over 2.5 mln vehicles over airbags - watchdog

SHANGHAI - General Motors and its joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will recall more than 2.5 million vehicles due to faulty airbag inflators, China’s top quality watchdog as said. (GM-CHINA/RECALL (moved), moved, 207 words)