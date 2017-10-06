Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Raghav Jindal, +91 80 6749 9301

TOP STORIES

Japan ministry says unauthorised staff certified cars at 5 Nissan plants

TOKYO - Japanese Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said on Friday that unauthorised technicians had been found certifying vehicles at five Nissan Motor Co plants that the ministry has been inspecting. (NISSAN-RECALL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 143 words)

-

MARKETS

Asia stocks up after tax reform optimism lifts Wall St, dollar buoyant

TOKYO - Asian stocks rose after optimism over U.S. tax reform plans lifted Wall Street shares to new highs, and the dollar hovered near a seven-week peak as new indicators pointed to solid economic growth. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), updating throughout the day, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 584 words)

Dollar hits 7-week highs before US jobs data; sterling slips

SINGAPORE - The dollar touched a fresh seven-week high versus a basket of currencies, supported by hopes for progress on U.S. tax reforms, with traders looking to U.S. jobs data for near-term catalysts. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, updating throughout the day, by Masayuki Kitano, 497 words)

Gold steady ahead of US payrolls data, set for 4th weekly fall

Gold was steady ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day, with prices curbed as the dollar stood firm near a seven-week high. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Apeksha Nair, 419 words)

Oil markets wary as another tropical storm heads for Gulf of Mexico

SINGAPORE - Oil markets were cautious as traders monitored a tropical storm heading for the Gulf of Mexico and as China remained closed for a week-long public holiday. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Henning Gloystein, 448 words)

ECONOMY

Japanese workers’ wages rise in a positive sign for consumer spending

TOKYO - Wages of Japanese workers rose in August from a year earlier, reversing from the previous month’s decline, in a sign of a gradual pick-up in workers’ income amid a tightening labour market. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/WAGES (URGENT), moved, 407 words)

Japan needs solid recovery to proceed with tax hike - govt spokesman

TOKYO - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday it was important to create an environment where the country can proceed with a scheduled sales tax hike in 2019. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/SUGA, moved, 241 words)

COMPANIES

Alibaba denies Tsai in deal talks with NBA’s Brooklyn Nets

Chinese internet conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd denied on Thursday that its vice chairman, Joseph Tsai, is in advanced talks to buy a stake in the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association. (BASKETBALL-BROOKLYNNETS/TSAI (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Jessica Toonkel and Olivia Oran, 249 words)

China approves HP’s $1.1 bln buy of Samsung’s printer business with curbs

BEIJING - China said on Thursday it has approved HP Inc’s $1.1 billion purchase of Samsung Electronics’ printer business with certain restrictions, citing concerns about the U.S. firm’s dominance of the domestic laser printer market. (SAMSUNG ELEC-HP/PRINTER-CHINA, moved, 247 words)