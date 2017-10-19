Reuters Business News Schedule at 0830 GMT/430AM ET

Editor: Keith Weir +44 20 7542 8022

TOP STORIES

China’s Q3 economic growth slows as expected, property measures bite

BEIJING - China's economic growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, as expected, as the government's efforts to rein in property market and debt risks tempered activity in the world's second-largest economy.

Unilever sales disappoint as competition bites big brands

LONDON - Unilever reports lower-than-expected third-quarter sales, losing market share to smaller competitors and dampening hopes that an aborted takeover offer from Kraft Heinz would spark a swift improvement.

Nestle accelerates restructuring as sales growth stays tepid

ZURICH - Swiss food giant Nestle expects organic sales growth to stay muted in the fourth quarter and is speeding up its restructuring programme as it seeks to improve profit margins.

Stocks stumble after all-time high, kiwi takes a dive

LONDON - World stocks set a fresh record high before stalling in Europe, as the longest winning streak for Japanese stocks since 1998 and the first close above 23,000 for Wall Street's Dow index keep market bulls buoyant

MARKETS

Oil steadies on tighter U.S. market, expected OPEC cuts

LONDON - Oil prices stabilise, holding on to most recent gains, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts, tension in the Middle East and lower U.S. production.

Euro at 3-day high, eyeing Catalonia stand-off

LONDON - The euro climbs to a three-day high on hedging-related demand from bond investors before a European Central Bank policy meeting next week, though political uncertainty around Catalonia crimp gains.

Gold prices steady amid firm dollar

Gold prices were nearly unchanged early as the dollar held firm on the back of strong U.S. Treasury yields.

ECONOMY

Japan Sept export growth slows slightly, growth trend intact

TOKYO - Japan's export growth slowed in September for the first time in three months, official data on Thursday showed, in a sign overseas demand for goods from the world's third-largest economy may be taking a breather.

BOK upgrades outlook on bullish exports, rate hikes may loom

SEOUL - The Bank of Korea upgraded its growth outlook and took a bullish view on the economy, boosting chances of a rate hike in the coming months though the rate was kept unchanged on Thursday.

Australia jobs grow at fastest pace since 2008, inflation still lags

SYDNEY - Australia enjoyed another month of solid jobs growth in September, with the annual pace of gains sprinting ahead to the fastest in almost a decade and nudging the unemployment rate lower.

COMPANIES

SAP profits miss forecasts as cloud shift inflates costs

FRANKFURT/LONDON - SAP, Europe's most valuable technology company, missed market expectations for third-quarter profit as it invested heavily to shift business customers into cloud computing.

Novo Nordisk takes aim at Eli Lilly with U.S. backing of new diabetes drug

WASHINGTON/COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Novo Nordisk will take aim at Eli Lilly in the growing diabetes market after an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to its semaglutide drug.

Advertiser Publicis’ shares slide as Q3 sales miss forecasts

PARIS - Advertiser Publicis, which along with its rivals such as WPP is facing stiff competition from consultancies and Internet giants, posts third quarter sales that missed market forecasts and sends its shares lower.

Woodside 3rd-qtr revenue slips 7 pct, cuts annual output forecast

Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest independent oil and gas producer, reported a 7 percent dip in third-quarter revenue as output from the North West Shelf in Western Australia declined, and slashed its full-year output guidance range.

Toshiba probed by Japan securities watchdog over results filing - source

TOKYO - Japan's securities watchdog is investigating Toshiba Corp's accounting in its latest earnings statement to see if it properly handled losses incurred by its U.S. nuclear unit, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.