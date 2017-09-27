Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET

Editor: Louise Heavens, +44 207 542 1897

TOP STORIES

Alstom, Siemens to merge rail businesses to counter China’s CRRC

MUNICH/PARIS - German industrial group Siemens AG and French rival Alstom SA agree to merge their rail operations, creating a European champion to better withstand the international advance of China’s state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd. (ALSTOM-M&A/SIEMENS (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alexander Hübner and Cyril Altmeyer, 820 words) (See also ALSTOM-M&A/SIEMENS (TV, PIX), by Cyril Altmeyer and Sudip Kar-Gupta, 515 words)

Yellen lifts dollar as markets await Trump tax plan

LONDON - Growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the third time this year lifts the dollar, and European share prices rise as President Donald Trump’s administration prepares to outline a new tax plan. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE), updating throughout the day, by Nigel Stephenson, 665 words)

Dismayed Britain chides Boeing over Bombardier ruling

LONDON - Britain is bitterly disappointed by a U.S. decision to slap duties on a Boeing competitor’s jets, Prime Minister Theresa May says, promising to fight for thousands of jobs in Northern Ireland that the ruling puts at risk. (BOEING-BOMBARDIER/BRITAIN (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Estelle Shirbon and Guy Faulconbridge, 580 words)

SPECIAL REPORT: Drowning in grain: How Big Ag sowed seeds of a profit-slashing glut

CARMAN - On Canada’s fertile Prairies, dominated by the yellows and golds of canola and wheat, summers are too short to grow corn on a major scale. (GRAINS-SUPPLY/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, VIDEO, GRAPHIC), moved, by Rod Nickel, 2360 words)

MARKETS

Dollar surges on U.S. fiscal hopes, hawkish Yellen

LONDON - The dollar climbs half a percent against a broad basket of currencies as optimism about U.S. fiscal reforms and hawkish talk from the central bank pushes bond yields higher. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), updating throughout the day, by Saikat Chatterjee, 515 words)

Oil dips, but remains in view of $60

LONDON - Oil eases, edging lower for a second day, although an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories helps keep the price within sight of this week’s 26-month highs. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), updating throughout the day, by Amanda Cooper, 405 words)

Gold slides as dollar surges on Fed rate hike view

LONDON - Gold slides further, adding to its biggest loss in almost two years the previous session on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 2), updating throughout the day, by Maytaal Angel, 415 words)

COLUMN: Global trade upturn aids oil market rebalancing: Kemp

LONDON - Global trade is growing at the fastest rate for six years - which is both a symptom and a cause of the recovery in commodity markets. (WORLD-ECONOMY/DIESEL-KEMP (COLUMN), moved, by John Kemp, 615 words)

ECONOMY

German exporters unfazed by stronger euro, car sector less upbeat - Ifo

BERLIN - German exporters have become more optimistic about their business prospects as soaring demand from other euro zone countries helps offset worries about the strengthening currency, the Ifo economic institute says. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/EXPORTS, moved, 240 words)

Must be the mountain air: yet again, Swiss have world’s most competitive economy

GENEVA - Switzerland is the world’s most competitive economy for a ninth straight year, the Geneva-based World Economic Forum says. (ECONOMY-COMPETITIVENESS/ (TV), moved, by Tom Miles and Marina Depetris, 354 words)

China’s industrial profits jump most in 4 years on commodity price surge

BEIJING - Profits at China’s industrial companies rose the most in four years in August as commodity prices surged, thanks to a government-backed construction boom that is helping Beijing trim high levels of corporate debt without tripping up the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 640 words)

COMPANIES

Fortum to launch $9.5 bln bid for German utility Uniper

FRANKFURT/HELSINKI - Finnish power utility Fortum will launch an 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover bid for Uniper, the power stations operator and energy trading business partly owned by German utility E.ON. (UNIPER-M&A/FORTUM OYJ-BID (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Jussi Rosendahl, 615 words)

SK Hynix set to invest in Toshiba chip unit, details consortium’s plans

SEOUL/TOKYO - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc says its board had approved its participation in a Bain Capital-led consortium that plans to purchase Toshiba Corp’s memory chip unit for 2 trillion yen ($17.7 billion). (TOSHIBA-ACCOUNTING/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Joyce Lee and Taro Fuse, 460 words)

Uber defends business model at UK tribunal on worker rights

LONDON - Uber tells a British employment appeal tribunal its drivers were self-employed, not workers entitled to a range of benefits, less than a week after it heard it would lose its London licence. (UBER-BRITAIN/APPEAL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Costas Pitas, 615 words)

Britain’s Carillion lifted by Middle East bid report

Takeover speculation drives Carillion shares almost 20 percent higher after a London newspaper reported that a Middle Eastern firm was preparing a bid for the struggling construction and support services company. (CARILLION-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Britain’s easyJet aims for electric short-haul flights

LONDON - British budget airline easyJet could be flying electric passenger jets on short-haul routes within a decade in a drive to cut plane pollution, the company says. (EASYJET-STRATEGY/ (TV), moving shortly, by Alistair Smout, 470 words)

A decade on from disaster, Austrian bank BAWAG plans IPO

VIENNA - Austria’s former trade union bank BAWAG is planning a stock market debut later this year to set the seal on a decade-long recovery from its near collapse in a fraud scandal. (BAWAG-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Francois Murphy, 590 words)