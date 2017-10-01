Reuters Business News Schedule at 2000 GMT/4 PM ET

Editor: Lisa Von Ahn +1 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Can’t guarantee tax cut for entire middle class

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said one of the top goals of the Trump administration’s tax plan is to help the middle class, but he could not guarantee that every middle-class family would receive a tax cut. (USA-ECONOMY/TAXES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 488 words)

U.S. Supreme Court back to work with major employment dispute

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court kicks off its new nine-month term on Monday with a major employment case that could deprive workers of the ability to join together to file lawsuits when taking on companies over a wide range of labor disputes. (USA-COURT/LABOR (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lawrence Hurley and Robert Iafolla, 685 words)

Health and safety rules targeted as Trump begins to slash red tape

WASHINGTON - When disaster hits the chemical plants in Port Arthur, Texas, triggering fires like those that flared in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Hilton Kelley is the man fielding panicked calls from neighbors unsure whether they should evacuate their homes. (TRUMP-EFFECT/DEREGULATION (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Julia Harte, 1,240 words)

Fewer NFL players kneel during anthem as Trump again says protest must end

LONDON - Fewer NFL players than last week chose to kneel during the U.S. national anthem ahead of the league’s early football games on Sunday, the day after President Donald Trump again demanded an end to a protest he sees as a sign of disrespect for the flag. (USA-TRUMP/NFL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by Christian Radnedge, 477 words)

Caught in the crossfire, Britain says will fight Boeing-Bombardier row

MANCHESTER - Britain, caught in the crossfire of a damaging trade dispute between planemakers Boeing and Bombardier, said on Sunday it would fight its corner to protect thousands of jobs put at risk in Northern Ireland. (BOEING-BOMBARDIER/BROKENSHIRE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper, 527 words)

Bank watchdogs in final reform effort as fatigue sets in

LONDON/HONG KONG - Reforms aimed at preventing a repeat of the financial crisis a decade ago face a critical test this week when global regulators try to put the finishing touches to one of their main pillars. (SUMMIT-REGULATION/ (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Huw Jones and Elzio Barreto, 796 words)

Under pressure, May says she can steer Britain through Brexit

MANCHESTER - Apologising for losing her Conservative Party’s majority at a June election, Prime Minister Theresa May responded to her critics on Sunday by saying she had the right strategy to lead Britain and win a Brexit deal. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/MAY (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and Kate Holton, 719 words)

U.S. travel warning sends chill across Cuban tourism industry

HAVANA - Businesses catering to U.S. tourists visiting Cuba have had a rude awakening in the last few months after enjoying a 2-1/2-year boom. (USA-CUBA/TRAVEL (TV, PIX), moved, by Nelson Acosta and Marc Frank, 651 words)