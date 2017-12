FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Real estate group Buwog has agreed to be taken over by Germany’s Vonovia in a cash deal valuing the Austrian firm at 5.2 billion euros ($6.12 billion), the two companies said on Monday.

Buwog shareholders are to be offered 29.05 euros per share under the offer, details of which are to be announced in February. ($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)