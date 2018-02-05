FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 5, 2018 / 6:06 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Vonovia says Buwog shareholders can tender until March 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes redundant word in headline)

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vonovia, Germany’s biggest residential property company, on Monday said shareholders in Austria’s Buwog could tender their shares between Feb. 5 and March 12 as part of its 5.2 billion euro ($6.5 billion) takeover offer.

The deal, first announced in December, will increase the size of Vonovia’s portfolio to almost 400,000 flats from around 350,000 now and has already been cleared by the German Federal Cartel Office, Vonovia said. ($1 = 0.8035 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.