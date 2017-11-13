FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Abbott India hits near 22-month high on strong Q2 results
November 13, 2017 / 8:48 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Abbott India hits near 22-month high on strong Q2 results

** Shares of Abbott India Ltd surge as much as 20 pct to 5,413.40, their highest since Jan. 15, 2016

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 18, 2010

** Healthcare co reports an 83 pct jump in Sept-qtr profit

** Abbott posts strong numbers and margins ahead of expectations - IDBI Capital

** Co benefitted due to strong product mix and controlling raw material costs, IDBI Capital adds

** About 153,456 shares change hands versus 30-day average volume of 3,566 shares

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had fallen about 4 pct this year

