BUZZ-Abbott India hits near 22-month high on strong Q2 results

** Shares of Abbott India Ltd surge as much as 20 pct to 5,413.40, their highest since Jan. 15, 2016

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 18, 2010

** Healthcare co reports an 83 pct jump in Sept-qtr profit

** Abbott posts strong numbers and margins ahead of expectations - IDBI Capital

** Co benefitted due to strong product mix and controlling raw material costs, IDBI Capital adds

** About 153,456 shares change hands versus 30-day average volume of 3,566 shares

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had fallen about 4 pct this year