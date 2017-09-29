FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Accenture results reduce probability of negative surprises for Indian IT firms - Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
September 29, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 19 days ago

BUZZ-Accenture results reduce probability of negative surprises for Indian IT firms - Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** NSE’s Nifty IT index edges down 0.2 pct after rising as much as 0.5 pct earlier in the session; on track to post a sixth straight session of losses

** Infosys Ltd rises as much as 0.7 pct after dropping in the last two sessions

** Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd fall nearly 0.7 pct after early gains

** U.S. outsourcing giant Accenture Plc posted better-than-expected revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31 on Thursday and their forecast for fiscal 2018 growth was in line with analyst expectations

** Morgan Stanley says Accenture results “reduce probability of negative surprises” from Indian IT firms ahead of earnings

** However, Wipro Ltd’s healthcare and energy businesses face challenging market conditions and this could be a drag on the stock - Morgan Stanley

** Meanwhile, Nomura says Accenture outlook does not suggest acceleration next year

** Up to Thursday’s close, the IT index had risen about 1.1 pct this year, while the broader NSE index gained nearly 20 pct

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.