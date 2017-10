** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) offers naphtha for 2018 at $15 to $18 a tonne above its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, reflecting a 125 to 150 percent spike over 2017 premiums

** ADNOC offers different grades of the fuel, with pentane at $18 a tonne premium, followed by low-sulphur grade at $16 and splitter naphtha at $15, traders say

** Buyers are to reply to ADNOC on Wednesday

** Strong naphtha fundamentals caused by demand in favour of sellers