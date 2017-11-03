BUZZ-ADNOC trims 2018 naphtha offers by small amount

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) trims naphtha offers for three grades by 50 cents but maintains original offer for pentane grade, traders say

** Pentane remains at $18 a tonne above its price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with low-sulphur grade (East) at $15.50, followed by low-sulphur (West) and splitter naphtha at $14.50 each.

** These offers are for cargoes loading Jan-Dec 2018

** The current quotations are least 120 percent higher versus ADNOC’s 2017 contract prices

** But strong fundamentals caused by tight supplies and firm demand favour sellers