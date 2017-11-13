FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-ADNOC's 2018 naphtha to be finalised at $14.50-$18
November 13, 2017 / 5:48 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-ADNOC's 2018 naphtha to be finalised at $14.50-$18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) keeps offers for its 2018 naphtha grades at $14.50 to $18.00 a tonne above its formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis after shaving 50 cents off three of four grades in early Nov

** Paraffinic and low-sulphur (East) grades are offered at $18 and $15.50 respectively

** Low-sulphur (West) and splitter grades are offered at $14.50 a tonne each

** Current quotations are at least 120 percent higher versus its 2017 contract premiums

** ADNOC says it has already concluded the contract at the above offers and there will be no more price negotiations, traders add

** Buyers are to reply by Nov. 14 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

