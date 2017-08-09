FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-AmTrust Financial Services Inc: Down after Q2 results
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 9, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 5 days ago

BUZZ-AmTrust Financial Services Inc: Down after Q2 results

1 Min Read

** Property and casualty insurer's shares fall as much as 9.4 pct to $14.40 in morning trade

** Company reports Q2 results on Tuesday; Net investment income falls 3 pct to $49.2 mln

** Net income attributable to the company plummets 83.9 pct to $22.4 mln on higher currency losses and lower net investment income

** Q2 foreign currency loss widens to $58.95 mln from $29 mln

** Rise in combined ratio also affects quarterly earnings

** Compass Point cuts PT to $21 from $22

** Investors will continue to remain cautious...until AFSI remediates prior material weaknesses and produces another set of audited year-end results from its new auditor - Compass Point

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had fallen 41.9 pct YTD significantly underperforming the 11.8 pct rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Property and Casualty Insurance index

