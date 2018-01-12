BUZZ-AquaBounty Tech: Touches 1-yr low after stock and warrants offering

** Biotech’s shares fall as much as 39.1 pct to touch a > 1-yr low of $2.96 in morning trading

** Stock biggest pct loser on Nasdaq

** Co prices ~4 mln shares and accompanying warrants at $3.25, a 33.13 pct discount to stock’s Thurs close

** Warrants to purchase up to 4 mln additional shares have exercise price of $3.25 and expire in 5 years

** Co expects gross proceeds of ~$12 mln; intends to use net proceeds to continue construction and renovation activities of its existing facilities in Rollo Bay and Indiana

** Co had 8.9 mln shares outstanding as of Jan. 11 - TR data

** More than 923,000 shares traded, 17x 30-day moving avg

** Up to Thursday’s close, AQB lost ~80 pct in past 12 mths (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)