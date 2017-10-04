FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 14 days ago

BUZZ-Asian credits widen the most in 10 months in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index widened by 5.26 basis points in September, the biggest increase since November 2016

** A basis point increase in spread indicates that the premium paid to cover against companies defaulting on debt increased by as much

** Spreads widened due to escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields

** Credit default spreads (CDS) of Suncorp-Metway , Bank of China and Shinkin Central Bank widened the most in the region in September

** CDS spreads for Suncorp-Metway, Bank of China and Shinkin Central Bank widened by 66, 51 and 37 basis points, respectively, in September (RM:gaurav.dogra1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

