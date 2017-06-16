FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BUZZ-Aurobindo Pharma hits near 2-month high; further upside seen - technicals
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
June 16, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-Aurobindo Pharma hits near 2-month high; further upside seen - technicals

1 Min Read

** Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rise as much as 2.88 pct to 662.45 rupees, their highest since April 19

** Stock clears resistance at 652 rupees, the 38.2 pct Fibonacci retracement level of the downtrend from the Oct 6, 2016 high to May 29, 2017 low tmsnrt.rs/2t8uhR1

** Stock also breaks above the cloud, seen bullish for the stock. Cloud's tenken line crossed kijun line last week

** RSI's break above 60 also seen positive. Resistance was seen near RSI level of 60 points in January and March

** MACD is also positive and above its signal line

** Stock was down 3.8 pct this year as of Thursday's close, compared with a 17 pct gain in the NSE index

RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.