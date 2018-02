** Shares of Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd, a provider of internet safety and parental control technology, rise as much as 7 pct to A$0.615, highest since Feb. 8

** Company signs deal with Indian telecom firm Aircel, majority owned by Maxis Bhd, to provide its services across Aircel customer base

** Up to Thursday’s close, Family Zone Cyber Safety stock had fallen 6.5 pct this year