BUZZ-Australia's Global Energy Ventures hits over 1-mth high on CNG deal

** Oilfield services provider Global Energy Ventures Ltd climbs as much as 17.3 pct to A$0.44, the highest since Jan. 25

** Co and National Iranian Gas Company enter into a 20-year gas supply agreement for supply of compressed natural gas to India

** Adds, co in talks for a gas offtake agreement with a gas buyer in India

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Jan 24, 2017

** More than 840,000 shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average of 221,064 shares (Reuters Messaging: shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)