FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 8, 2018 / 1:49 AM / in 2 days

BUZZ-Australia's Global Energy Ventures hits over 1-mth high on CNG deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oilfield services provider Global Energy Ventures Ltd climbs as much as 17.3 pct to A$0.44, the highest since Jan. 25

** Co and National Iranian Gas Company enter into a 20-year gas supply agreement for supply of compressed natural gas to India

** Adds, co in talks for a gas offtake agreement with a gas buyer in India

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Jan 24, 2017

** More than 840,000 shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average of 221,064 shares (Reuters Messaging: shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.