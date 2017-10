** Mineral explorer Sheffield Resources Ltd rises as much as 7.14 pct to a more than four-month high of A$0.585

** Co signs offtake agreement with India’s Sukaso Ceracolors Ceramics for sale of zircon from its Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia

** More than 281,000 shares change hands, compared to the 30-day avg of 199,000 shares

** Stock down 11.8 pct this year as of Friday’s close