FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Bharti Airtel, Idea fall as regulator cuts international call termination charges
Sections
Featured
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Graphic
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
January 15, 2018 / 9:12 AM / in a day

BUZZ-Bharti Airtel, Idea fall as regulator cuts international call termination charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd fall as much as 1 pct to 504.10 rupees, while Idea Cellular Ltd drops as much as 3.1 pct to 105.15 rupees

** Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday said international call termination charges (ITC) would be cut to 0.3 rupee a minute from 0.53 rupee effective Feb. 1

** The cut would mean a dent of 20 bln rupees in revenues on the Indian wireless industry with the incumbents bearing the maximum brunt, brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities says

** Indian operators get international termination charge for termination of international incoming calls on their networks

** Morgan Stanley estimates a 2-3 pct downside risk to Bharti Airtel’s FY19 India wireless EBITDA and a similar NAV impact

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.