BUZZ-Big U.S. banks cheap, to outperform broader markets-Oppenheimer
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 25, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 23 days ago

BUZZ-Big U.S. banks cheap, to outperform broader markets-Oppenheimer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ** Big U.S. banks are stable, profitable and cheap, says Oppenheimer’s Chris Kotowski

** Large-cap banks are currently trading at a 64 pct relative P/E, well into the lower half of the 60-80 pct range banks have traded for most of the past 30 years

** Large banks will outperform the broader market averages in the coming 12-24 months

** Cuts Q3 earnings estimates, largely due to trading revenue warning by big banks earlier in the month

“Waiting for FICC (fixed income currency and commodity) to turn is a little like waiting for Godot”

** JPMorgan Chase scheduled to kick-off Q3 earnings for big banks on Oct. 12

