BUZZ-Bosch Ltd hits more than 5-mth low; further downside seen
#India Market News
August 14, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in 2 months

BUZZ-Bosch Ltd hits more than 5-mth low; further downside seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Bosch Ltd, the India unit of German multinational Robert Bosch Gmbh, fall as much as 2.75 pct to 22,001 rupees, their lowest since March 10

** Technical indicators point to further downside for the stock

** Stock's 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) cuts below its 50-day EMA tmsnrt.rs/2fEHbno

** Trend intensity indicator (TI) also increases 2 points from Friday’s level to 17, indicating downtrend has started for the stock

** Stock cuts below a support at 22,349 rupees, a 38.2 pct Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from the Nov 22, 2016 low to the June 19, 2017 high

** Fall may extend up to next support at 21,456 or 20,563, the 50 pct and 61.8 pct retracement levels, respectively

** Stock has gained 7.5 pct in 2017 as of Friday’s close, underperforming the NSE index’s 18.6 pct increase

** The automotive products manufacturer on Friday reported a 20 pct fall in June-qtr profit (RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

