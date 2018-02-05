FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#India Market News
February 5, 2018 / 4:55 AM / in 2 days

BUZZ-Chart suggests deeper correction for India's NSE index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Chart for NSE index shows it has retraced after facing resistance from the upper trendline of a 10-year long ascending trend channel reut.rs/2E0XL8o

** Retracement from the trend-line resulted in deeper corrections in 2010 and 2015

** Monthly RSI also shows bearish divergence from the index and has cut below the oversold level at 70

** A study of wave pattern shows correction was seen from 150 pct projection level of wave 1, suggesting wave 3 would have come to a closure and a corrective wave 4 would have started

** Previous wave 2 in the cycle corrected the uptrend of wave 1 by about 50 pct, a similar move this time may lead to a correction up to 9,533 points

** Study of Fibonacci levels shows that in the near term index has support at 10,542 and 10,398 and resistance at 10,693 and 10,855 reut.rs/2EFkat7

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.